Max Richter and Isobel Waller-Bridge create music for Charlie Mackesy audiobook

Composers Max Richter and Isobel Waller-Bridge have created music for a new audiobook of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse.

The story, first published in 2019, was created by author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy.

The new two-disc vinyl features a music score by Richter and a bespoke composition by Waller-Bridge.

Max Richter (Ian West/PA)

Waller-Bridge, who wrote the music for her sister Phoebe’s series Fleabag, said: “I was so happy to be able to contribute to this project as I know Charlie’s book has had a profound effect on people over the last year.

“The idea of bringing his images to life through music was something I couldn’t pass up.”

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse tells the story of four friends who learn the importance of friendship, kindness and hope as they embark on adventures together.

The audiobook was recorded in a barn in Suffolk by Mackesy and features real sounds of English wildlife.

It is being released on June 11.