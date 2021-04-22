Ellie Goulding lends support to Blue Peter creative writing competition

Ellie Goulding has thrown her support behind a Blue Peter creative writing competition marking Earth Day.

The pop star, who is pregnant with her first child, is urging the show’s young viewers to submit a poem or short story which will encourage others to act to protect the planet.

The winner’s words will be made into an animation by Aardman Studios, the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, which will premiere at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November.

They will also attend the conference to see their film air for the first time.

Goulding, 34, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to have your voice heard by world leaders on the climate emergency, a subject that I care deeply about because it’s about your future.

“We have to act now to protect the planet and your future. Remember your words could change the world, so make sure your writing is powerful and descriptive.”

Filmmaker Jack Harries and children’s laureate Cressida Cowell will help judge the competition, while the British Library will preserve the words to the poem or story.

Harries said: “I’m really looking forward to being a judge for this competition. This is a topic that is close to my heart and I’m so excited to hear first-hand from young people across the UK.

“The time is now to discuss these global issues and to see the next generation have their say on their planet.”

The winner will be announced on Blue Peter in November.

Blue Peter is on Thursdays at 5pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.