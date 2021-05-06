Noel Gallagher to guest present Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops on his birthday

Noel Gallagher will fill in for Paul Gambaccini when he guest presents Pick Of The Pops on BBC Radio 2.

The Oasis star will celebrate his 54th birthday as guest host of the long-running show, presenting two charts from years that are important to him.

The first hour will feature music from 1967, the year of his birth, and will allow him to play tracks by his friend Jeff Beck, the Bee Gees and The Who, who he describes as the greatest ever rock band.

Noel Gallagher will fill in for Paul Gambaccini (Victoria Jones/PA)

The second hour will celebrate the music of 1979, including music by The Police, Blondie and M.

Gallagher will also share some of his favourite pop trivia, including that The Kinks’ Waterloo Sunset was going to be called Liverpool Sunset and that The Police falsely told reporters that Roxanne had been banned by the BBC in an effort to sound edgy.

The show will feature a track by Jeff Beck (Ian West/PA)

Gallagher, who is celebrating 10 years of his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, will guest present Pick Of The Pops on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on May 29 from 1pm-3pm.