Small Axe and I May Destroy You big winners at Bafta TV Craft Awards

Small Axe and I May Destroy You dominated at the Bafta TV Craft Awards.

The ceremony celebrates behind-the-scenes talent and winners were announced on Monday.

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology won five awards – for makeup and hair design, costume design, production design, photography and lighting (fiction) and scripted casting.

I May Destroy, Michaela Coel’s series about a woman rebuilding her life after a sexual assault, won three awards.

Coel and Sam Miller won director (fiction), while Coel picked up the prize for writer (drama).

The series’ editing team was also recognised.

His Dark Materials, the drama based on Sir Philip Pullman’s trilogy of novels, won two awards – for sound (fiction) and its special, visual and graphic effects.

Lee Miller – A Life On The Front Line, which follows the story of a model-turned-war reporter, also took home two prizes, for editing and directing.

Emerging talent was also recognised.

In the fiction category, Georgi Banks-Davies won for her directorial debut I Hate Suzie, while for a factual production first-time director Marian Mohamed won for Defending Digga D.

The award for entertainment craft team was presented to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!