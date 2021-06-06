Monday, June 7th 2021 Show Links
Stars of the small screen arrive on the red carpet ahead of Bafta TV awards

By Press Association
June 6 2021, 2.39pm Updated: June 6 2021, 2.43pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Stars including Michaela Coel, Jodie Comer and Letitia Wright have arrived on the red carpet ahead of the Bafta TV awards.

I May Destroy You creator Coel wore a black dress with red detailing on the sleeves.

Small Axe’s Wright also arrived in a black dress decorated with flecks of silver.

Killing Eve star Comer was in a sleeveless navy blue dress ahead of the ceremony.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa, who is nominated in the male performance in a comedy programme category, arrived in an open neck shirt and a dinner suit fastened with a cord.

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar was also pictured on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

The hit series reached a dramatic climax last month in a season finale that had a TV audience of 15.2 million.

Virgina Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Adrian Dunbar (Ian West/PA)

Shaun Parkes, who is nominated in the leading actor category, was arrived in a beige dinner suit.

The actor was nominated for his role in Mangrove, which formed part of Sir Steve McQueen’s anthology Small Axe.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Shaun Parkes (Ian West/PA)

Paul Mescal, who is also nominated in the leading actor category, arrived in a dark suit.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

Comedian and Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey arrived for the ceremony wearing sunglasses and a dark suit.

He is among the guest presenters for the ceremony.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London

Bill Bailey (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Rose Matafeo arrived in a white dress with flower detailing.

Virgina Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Rose Matafeo (Ian West/PA)
A number of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars including Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Awhora were also pictured arriving for the awards.

Virgina Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Awhora (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse and comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett were also photographed on the red carpet.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Oti Mabuse (Ian West/PA)
Small Axe, royal drama The Crown and I May Destroy You lead the nominations at the awards.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

