Who should play the England team in a film about Euro 2020?

England’s journey to the Euro 2020 final has been nothing short of cinematic.

It has been 55 years since the Three Lions won a place in the final of a major tournament and now they will face Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

So who should play the home side heroes in a film about England’s path to the finals?

Here is a look at some options:

– Gareth Southgate – Josh Lucas

Gareth Southgate and Josh Lucas (PA)

He may not be British, but US star Lucas, who is from Arkansas, has the same calm and level demeanour as England manager Southgate.

The Sweet Home Alabama actor also bears more than a passing resemblance to the big man and can hopefully do a decent English accent.

– Harry Kane – Wyatt Russell

Harry Kane and Wyatt Russell (PA/Disney+

When US star Russell first appeared as the new Captain America in the Marvel TV show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Twitter was flooded with fans comparing him to the England captain.

It seems fitting for the super soldier to take on the role of the team’s fearless leader.

– Raheem Sterling- John Boyega

Raheem Sterling and John Boyega (PA)

It is only right that one of England’s brightest footballing talents is played by one of England’s brightest acting talents, and Boyega certainly has the chops.

The actor, who has collected a string of awards for his turn in Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, is no stranger to playing real-life characters and has the same winning streak as the England forward.

– Harry Maguire – James Norton

Harry Maguire and James Norton (PA)

The Grantchester actor is tall like Maguire and has already said he would be up for taking on the role.

Maguire has been a key part of the England team, just as Norton is a key component of any cast.

– Jack Grealish – Tom Holland

Jack Grealish and Tom Holland (PA)

Who else could sport Grealish’s luscious locks but Spider Man himself?

Holland has the same boyish looks as Grealish but also his steely determination and he would definitely look fetching in an Alice band.

Bukayo Saka – Micheal Ward

Bukayo Saka and Micheal Ward (PA)

At just 19, Saka is one of the rising stars of the England team and has dazzled fans with his performance during the tournament.

Similarly, Ward has been lighting up the acting world with his turns in Top Boy, Blue Story and the Small Axe film Lovers Rock, for which he was nominated for his second Bafta. In 2020 he won the rising star prize at the film ceremony.

– Jordan Pickford – Aaron Taylor Johnson

Jordan Pickford and Aaron Taylor Johnson (PA)

Pickford has been a safe pair of hands throughout the tournament, only conceding one goal in the whole competition, and Taylor Johnson is also a safe pair of hands, commanding each role with the same commitment and skill as the trusty keeper.

– Jordan Henderson – Nicholas Hoult

Jordan Henderson and Nicholas Hoult (PA)

Henderson joined the youth system of his hometown club Sunderland at the age of eight, while About A Boy star Hoult was cast in his first film at the age of five.

The pair are both experienced, skilled and seasoned performers.

– Phil Foden – Will Poulter

Phil Foden and Will Poulter (PA)

Both fans of peroxide dye jobs, Foden and Poulter have drawn attention for their bleached blond locks.

But they are also powerhouses on the pitch and on screen, and have legions of young fans.