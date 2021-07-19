Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Paapa Essiedu responds to criticism of Anne Boleyn’s casting

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 8.19pm
Anne Boleyn star Paapa Essiedu said critics of the TV drama are entitled to their opinion but far more viewers welcomed the show’s modern take (Ian West/PA)
Anne Boleyn star Paapa Essiedu said critics of the TV drama are entitled to their opinion but far more viewers welcomed the show’s modern take (Ian West/PA)

Anne Boleyn star Paapa Essiedu has said critics of the TV drama are entitled to their opinion but far more viewers welcomed the show’s modern take.

The Channel 5 production, which premiered in June, starred Jodie Turner-Smith in the title role, while Essiedu played her brother George.

Both actors are black.

Essiedu, an Emmy nominee for his supporting role in I May Destroy You, said the decision to cast actors of colour to play white historical figures did not feel “revolutionary”.

Speaking at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in London, where I May Destroy You won the TV drama prize, he said: “It’s interesting, even like hearing the terminology around the casting process, because it feels like so much of the attention was put on that afterwards.

“Not all of the casting was integrated or race blind, there were many people who were casted ‘appropriately’, so-called. But the idea was to cast the people that were the best people for the role and to give us an opportunity to see that story told through a different perspective, which people have been given the opportunity to do in different spheres for years and years and years.

“So it doesn’t feel that sort of particularly, you know, revolutionary, but we are proud of what we did.

“People have the right to respond to it whatever way they wish. Like, we know the reason that we made that show. Actually, way more people responded positively than negatively so that’s what we focus on.”

South Bank Sky Arts Awards – London
Paapa Essiedu with the TV drama award for I May Destroy You at the the South Bank Sky Arts Awards (Ian West/PA)

Last week Essiedu, 31, was nominated for the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series for I May Destroy You.

He played the best friend of Michaela Coel’s lead character in the hugely acclaimed sexual assault drama.

Essiedu was doubtful when asked about the prospects of a second season.

“I wouldn’t hold your breath,” he said. “When we were making the show it wasn’t kind of like with the intention of becoming an ongoing kind of piece, it was a story that we wanted to tell within those 12 episodes and I think we feel quite satisfied with where we got it.”

He gave his backing to writer, director and actress Coel possibly becoming the next star of Doctor Who, saying: “I think she’d be pretty good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier