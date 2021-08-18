One Love Island couple to get the boot after public votes for favourite pair

One Love Island couple is facing the axe from the villa after the public voted for their favourite pairing.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday night, the islanders will be asked to gather around the firepit to hear who the public has voted to save.

The couple with the fewest votes will get the boot just days before the final.

🍼 FIRST LOOK 🍼 There are six new Islanders in the villa, and they've all arrived kicking and screaming… This can only mean one thing – BABIES! 👶 Whilst the couples get a taste of parenthood, little do they know there is a dumping right around the corner 😨 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wlAXX1l9St — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 18, 2021

The episode will also feature the return of the babies to the villa, as each couple will be given a newborn baby doll to look after, including having to feed, comfort and change their nappies.

The pair with the best parenting skills will be crowned Love Island’s best mother and father.

But Toby Aromolaran seems to not take to parenthood straight away as he brings his baby doll, Marley, to partner Chloe Burrows while she is getting ready for the day, complaining that he has “had him all morning!”

Chloe replies: “I’m getting ready, this must be a joke!

“Toby, you can’t bring the buggy up here, it’s a no buggy zone!”

To which Toby says: “You’ll have to get ready with him.”

Later in the day, the Love Island boys will be treated to a golfing trip outside the villa while the girls are left to care for the dolls.

While at the golf course, the boys discuss their futures, with Tyler Cruickshank admitting he would like two children, a boy and a girl, while new islander Aaron Simpson says he wants a big family of three or four children.

It's all about to KICK OFF! 😱 The fallout from the couples vote sends shockwaves through the villa as some Islanders want to know why they were voted least compatible… it's not one to miss! 🔥 👉 https://t.co/4G30SNV4Pi #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YO9saJWPYG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 17, 2021

The boys also discuss how their current relationships in the villa are going, when Liam Reardon, reflecting on his time with Millie Court, says: “We’ve come such a long way through the ups and downs.

“We’re in a very good position, we’re very strong.

“Things are going very, very well.”

While Jake Cornish, who was recently voted as one of the least compatible couples with girlfriend Liberty Poole, says: “Bumps in the road bring you closer.

“We’re going onwards and upwards and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Teddy Soares, who was also voted in the bottom four least compatible with Faye Winter, adds: “Everyday waking up we’ve got smiles on our faces.

“I couldn’t ask for a better woman to start this journey and continue this journey with.

“I’m excited boys, I haven’t felt like this in a while.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.