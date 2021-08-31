Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Will Poulter, De-Graft Mensah and James McVey back anti-bullying event

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.03am
Will Poulter (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Will Poulter (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Actor Will Poulter, children’s television presenter De-Graft Mensah and The Vamps star James McVey are among the famous faces supporting an anti-bullying event.

The Diana Award’s The Big Anti-Bullying Assembly will be broadcast in primary schools across the country and will see celebrities reflect on their personal experiences and share messages with pupils.

Children, teachers, parents and guardians will be invited to join in a pledge to put an end to bullying.

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2019
James McVey (Ian West/PA)

Dr Alex George, a former Love Island star and mental health ambassador for the Government, YouTuber Nikki Lilly and actor Sam Retford will also take part in the event on October 4.

According to research commissioned by The Diana Award and Nationwide Building Society, 24% of young people and 36% of parents are worried about pupils going back to school for the new academic year.

A total of 31% of those young people are fearful of being bullied, the research suggests.

The Festival World Premiere – London
Dr Alex George (Ian West/PA)

Alex Holmes, deputy chief executive of The Diana Award, said: “Millions of young people are returning to school, meeting new teachers and classmates, and navigating the anxieties of finding their place in a new environment.

“Add to that the significant events of the last year – both in terms of Covid-19 and the impact cultural movements – and it’s easy to see that it is more important than ever to ensure young people are safe and free from harmful bullying behaviour.

“Last year’s Back To School campaign was a massive success and we’re so excited to be working alongside Nationwide Building Society to bring The Big Anti-Bullying Assembly to thousands of young people once again.”

The Diana Award was set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales as a legacy to her belief in the next generation’s capacity to change the world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier