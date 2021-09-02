Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus: Everything came rushing back when we reunited

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus has said “everything came rushing back like it was yesterday” when the band reunited in the studio to record their new album Voyage.

The Swedish band, who parted ways in 1982 after eight hit records together, have announced that their first new music in nearly 40 years will arrive in November.

They are also launching a digital concert show featuring “Abba-tar” versions of their younger selves, which will play at a purpose-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

ABBA ARE BACK with ‘Voyage’, a brand new album and revolutionary concert. Listen to two brand new songs now and pre-order ‘Voyage’ from the official store for first access to tickets. For more info, link in our bio. @ABBAVoyage #ABBAVoyage #ABBA — ABBA (@ABBA) September 2, 2021

Ulvaeus, 76, told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that things had felt natural when they began recording together again.

He said: “We knew that we had these bonds, obviously. We’d see each other every now and then, but it was especially clear when we were in the studio for the first time for this album, together, because that was so strange and wonderful at the same time.

“Everything came rushing back like it was yesterday. This was a very familiar, normal situation we were in, the four of us. Yeah. Okay. We’re recording. Like it was yesterday.

“I looked around and I looked into Agnetha’s eyes and Frida’s eyes and there was the same kind of feeling, the warmth and the friendship and the bonds, between us that, as you suddenly realise no one on earth has experienced this kind of relationship that we have because, thinking about it, it’s true, nobody else has.

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad also announced a digital concert show (Industrial Light and Magic/PA)

“Sadly, people die and they don’t stay on friendly terms for their whole lives, but we have. And I’m so incredibly happy for that.”

Ulvaeus also addressed Abba’s split in 1982 which came amid the end of Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad’s respective marriages.

Despite going their separate ways, the band never officially broke up.

Ulvaeus said: “We ended, and for creative reasons. We ended because we felt the energy was running out in the studio, because we didn’t have as much fun in the studio as we did this time.

“And that’s why we said, ‘Let’s go on a break’. And we never said, ‘This is it. We’ve split and we’ll never reunite again’. We never said that.

“We just said back then that we’d go on a break. And this break has now ended. Sounds strange…”