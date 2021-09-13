Alice Cooper and The Cult to co-headline UK tour next year

Alice Cooper and The Cult are to embark on a UK tour next year.

US rock star Cooper, 73, and UK rock band The Cult will co-headline the event, according to a statement.

The acts will perform six dates across May and June next year.

Alice Cooper (Ian West/PA)

They will perform at the Swansea Arena, The O2 in London, Manchester’s AO Arena and The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

They will also play the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, as well as Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

Attendees can expect “a dark, twisted trip through goth, psychedelia, macabre theatre and straight up rock anthems when these two giants take to the stage”, according to a statement.

Earlier this year Cooper’s new album Detroit Stories peaked at number four in the UK album chart.

The Cult last released an album in 2016 with Hidden City, which peaked at 19 in the chart.