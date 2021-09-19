Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

David Mitchell: More straightforward working with Dave than traditional channels

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.06am
David Mitchell (Matt Crossick/PA)
David Mitchell (Matt Crossick/PA)

David Mitchell says it was “more straightforward” working with TV channel Dave on his new series than traditional broadcasters such as the BBC and Channel 4.

The actor, one half of comedy duo Mitchell and Webb, said the public service broadcasters had their creativity “hampered” by pressures from the Government and media.

The Government has been consulting on plans to privatise Channel 4, which could be sold off to a private buyer, while the BBC has faced scrutiny over how the licence fee system operates.

Peep Show star Mitchell’s forthcoming show on Dave, titled Outsiders, sets three pairs of comedians against each other in a series of outdoor challenges.

He said: “It feels like it’s more straightforward working with Dave than it is working with what used to be called the terrestrial broadcasters.

“Because I think that they have more freedom to make programmes and hope people like them.

“Whereas the pressures that the BBC and Channel 4 are under, the political pressures to be privatised in the one case, or not have the licence fee in the other, and there’s hugely more scrutiny of their overall output – and the news element, all that sort of thing.

“So, it hampers creativity, there’s no doubt. But Dave is in the fortunate position where it’s a popular comedy channel that people like.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Robert Webb signed up for Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

“They’re not in the sort of scrutinous sights of the media and the government. So, I think that really helped.”

Mitchell, 47, also dismissed the idea he could sign up for Strictly Come Dancing after his comedy partner Robert Webb debuted during the series launch on Saturday.

Asked whether he would go on the BBC One show, he said: “No. I was going to say, ‘I don’t think so’ but I think I can say no.

“Because what they have to do is spend hours and hours, every day after day after day practicing dancing, and I have deliberately chosen a different job.”

Outsiders starts on Dave on Wednesday September 29.

