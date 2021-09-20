Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Lil Nas X’s debut album heads for the top of the charts

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 6.03pm
Lil Nas X performing as a guest with Miley Cyrus at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)
Lil Nas X could scored a number one with his debut album Montero – but faces close competition from the rest of the top five.

The US rapper, 22, has become a two-time Grammy winner and one of the most prominent LGBT figures in pop since the release of viral hit Old Town Road in December 2018.

His debut album, which features guest appearances from Doja Cat, Sir Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus, was released on Friday to critical acclaim.

It was the most downloaded and streamed album of the weekend but less than 2,500 chart sales separate this week’s top five albums.

Less than 400 sales behind at number two is Bob Dylan with Springtime in New York – Bootleg 16, according to the Official Charts Company’s update.

Drake is at number three with former number one Certified Lover Boy, while recently reformed rockers Genesis reach four with greatest hits collection The Last Domino.

Rounding out the top five is rapper and rising star Tion Wayne with his debut album Green With Envy.

