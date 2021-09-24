Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Natalie Imbruglia bids to help normalise women becoming mothers with sperm donor

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 6.03pm
Natalie Imbruglia has told how she is enjoying a sense of freedom in her life (Simon Procter/PA)
Natalie Imbruglia has told how she is enjoying a sense of freedom in her life (Simon Procter/PA)

Natalie Imbruglia has said she hopes she can play “a small part” in normalising women having children with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.

The singer-songwriter, whose hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, announced in October 2019 that she had given birth to a boy named Max Valentine at the age of 44.

Her new album Firebird, out now, features her first material in a decade and is inspired by becoming a mother, her experience of overcoming a period of writer’s block, and a newfound sense of freedom in her life.

She told the PA news agency she had been surprised by the amount of support she received following her pregnancy announcement.

She said: “What I would say is I received so much love and support after I released my statement and so many women reaching out to me saying: ‘Oh gosh, I feel more comfortable in trying to do that – I have wanted to do that but I didn’t.’

“So there was definitely something going on there. I never intended to be that. I was actually trying to avoid further press intrusion by stating it and then, ‘Let me have my private life’.

“But I think there is a lot to be gained from this conversation being out there.

“I don’t think women should feel they can’t talk about, or they are alone in it. And if I can play a small part in that, then so be it.”

The Australian-British star described becoming a mother as “hands down the best thing that has ever happened to me”.

She added: “I think the feeling of unconditional love is very hard to put into words, especially if it is something you have yearned for for a very long time.

“I think that can only benefit every other area of your life, be that song writing or performing – just all of it. I am content and I feel very calm and very peaceful.

“I also think, separate to being a mum, I am 46 and I think at this point you should have chilled out a bit, take yourself less seriously, enjoy life a bit more.

“Surely that is the goal? I definitely think that I am more easy about things.”

Imbruglia also addressed her period of writer’s block and recalled her writing and recording sessions with Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall and Fiona Bevan among others.

Recalling sessions in Nashville, Tennessee, where she made steps towards overcoming her block, she said: “It’s not going to suddenly come down from the sky. You have to create structure and you have to be willing to have days where you write songs you are not necessarily going to like.

Natalie Imbruglia’s new album Firebird is out now (Simon Procter/PA)

“That was something I had to come to terms with. There were a lot of tears in Nashville.

“Life does that to you. I spent 10 years trying to be normal, trying to overcome a divorce and fix myself.

“It is quite refreshing to realise there was never anything wrong. And also discovering through age and wisdom that you can be a road less travelled person – and that is really cool.”

Imbruglia first found fame after starring as Beth Brennan in the Australian soap Neighbours.

She began her singing career three years after leaving the show and had a worldwide hit with her cover of Ednaswap’s song Torn.

She previously dated Friends actor David Schwimmer and was married to Australian musician Daniel Johns.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier