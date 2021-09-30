Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cinemagoers hail ‘epic’ new James Bond film following its release

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.17pm Updated: September 30 2021, 3.31pm
Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)

Cinemagoers have hailed the “epic” new James Bond film after it opened to the public in UK cinemas.

No Time To Die, which had its release repeatedly pushed back because of the pandemic, is the final film in the franchise that will star Daniel Craig.

Many cinemas offered early screenings of the new film as James Bond fans came to see the final instalment of Craig’s stint as 007.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The much-anticipated movie, which has been widely praised by critics, opened to the public on Thursday.

Speaking outside Vue Leicester Square in central London, Steve Williams, 49, praised the “epic” new release.

“It was well worth the wait, I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

“It was definitely a good last film for (Daniel Craig).

“He was been the best Bond in my opinion,” he added.

Sandra, 62, added: “It has been a long time coming but I enjoyed it.

“Daniel Craig was excellent. It was definitely worth coming to see it.”

After seeing the film at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema Henry Wheeler, 25, labelled the film as “fantastic”.

“It was the best Bond film for a while. I enjoyed it,” he said.

He added: “I haven’t been to the cinema in more than a year and it was good to go back.”

Chris, 66, said: “It’s the best new film I’ve seen in a long time.”

“I couldn’t wait to see it,” he added.

According to a survey carried out by the cinema chain Vue, No Time To Die is the new film release cinemagoers are most excited to see this year.

Earlier this week, the star-studded premiere for No Time To Die was attended by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Celebrities including rapper Stormzy and young US Open champion Emma Raducanu also attended the event in London.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
The Prince of Wales speaks to Daniel Craig at the premiere (Chris Jackson/PA)

The film was due for release in April 2020 but it was repeatedly postponed because of the pandemic.

No Time To Die, which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, takes place following the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, when Bond and love interest Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, ran off together at the end of 2015 film Spectre.

It finds Bond after he has left active service, enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, although it seems the couple are not guaranteed a happily ever after.