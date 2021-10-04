Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No Time To Die continues strong start at the box office

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 12.30am
No Time To Die continued its strong start at the box office as it grossed more than £25 million over its opening weekend in the UK and Ireland.

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond achieved the highest-ever three-day domestic opening in the franchise’s 60-year history, producers said, and the sixth biggest ever.

No Time To Die is already the biggest film release of the pandemic in the UK and Ireland after only four days, Universal Pictures said.

And the movie, which also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, has achieved similar blockbuster success internationally.

It grossed 121 million dollars (£89 million) from 54 markets, the distributor said.

That makes it the first film from a Hollywood studio to breach the 100 million dollar barrier without counting China among its opening markets.

The £25.8 million No Time To Die earned in the UK and Ireland made it more successful than Skyfall and Spectre, Craig’s previous Bond outings.

Spectre (2015) grossed over 880 million dollars (£646 million) worldwide while Skyfall (2012) earned more than a billion dollars (£735 million).

No Time To Die launches in North America on Friday.

Its success is a much-needed boost for the cinema industry which has been battered by the pandemic.

