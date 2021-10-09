Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Whaite tops Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in movie week

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 9.16pm
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

Alongside his partner Johannes Radebe, Whaite performed a paso doble inspired by Pirates Of The Caribbean.

They were scored 39 by the judges, with only Craig Revel Horwood not giving the pair a perfect score.

Judge Anton Du Beke said: “I’m a little overwhelmed, really.

“I have to be honest with you, I thought it might be a bit camp, this number.

“It was the best thing I have seen all night. You were so strong and believable and powerful.”

Shirley Ballas added: “I haven’t seen anything like that. Thank you for closing our show with such a magnificent performance.”

The routine received the highest score of any dance from the series so far.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu came second with a score of 37 for their Spider Man-inspired routine.

Third in the rankings was EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

She was scored 36 by the judges, who each gave her a score of nine for her foxtrot to the Titanic theme song My Heart Will Go On.

Mabuse praised the simplicity of Ayling-Ellis’ routine.

She said: “I ask myself if things have to be complicated, and you guys just showed they do not have to be complicated.

“They have to be simple.

“It was simply beautiful and for me it was a magic moment. Thank you so much for that.”

Du Beke added: “I feel a bit emotional really, because I remember dancing to Titanic on Strictly Come Dancing a number of years ago with Ann Widdecombe and it didn’t quite look the same as that, somehow.

“It was absolutely beautiful.”

Revel Horwood simply commented: “Amazing.”

Soap star Ayling-Ellis, who has played Frankie Lewis since 2020, has made history as part of the line-up of the 2021 series by becoming the show’s first ever deaf contestant.

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden returned to Strictly on Saturday with a score of 32.

The pair missed last week’s show after catching coronavirus.

Olympian Adam Peaty and Katya Jones currently sit bottom of the leaderboard after being given a score of 20 points.

One of the couples will be eliminated on Sunday following a public vote.

Last week, Nina Wadia became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC One celebrity dancing competition.

