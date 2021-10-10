Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Pink fends off competition from Madonna to top female music chart

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 12.13am
(Katja Ogrin/PA)
(Katja Ogrin/PA)

Pink has been named the most played female artist of the 21st century in the UK, in a chart compiled by music licensing company PPL.

The American star, who has had three number one albums in the UK, tops a list that includes global names such as Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Finding international fame with the release of her 2000 debut album Can’t Take Me Home, Pink has gone on to win three Grammys, seven MTV Video Music Awards and an Emmy.

Documentary on Madonna’s tour
Madonna (Ian West/PA)

Madonna comes in at number two on the chart following a four-decade career in which she has released hit records including True Blue, Ray Of Light and Music.

In third place is Katy Perry, whose third album Teenage Dream was one of the most popular of the 2010s.

Rihanna and Lady Gaga are fourth and fifth respectively.

The UK is represented by acts including Adele, who is in sixth place, and Little Mix, who claim ninth.

Adele’s second studio album 21 is one of the most successful releases of all time, selling more than five million copies and winning album of the year at the Grammys and the Brits.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

The singer is set to make her musical comeback next week with new single Easy On Me.

PPL’s chart marks the start of celebrations ahead of the fourth edition of National Album Day on Saturday October 16, which this year is celebrating female artists.

It was compiled from music usage and airplay data from UK radio stations and television channels.

Kylie Minogue, who ranked eighth, said it was “such an honour to be one of the UK’s most played female artists of the 21st century and to be in such great company!”

She added: “It’s mind-blowing to me and I’m so touched to know my music is continuing to be enjoyed by so many people.”

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “National Album Day is a fantastic platform to showcase the importance of the album format and PPL is proud to be part of the celebrations this year with our chart of the century’s most played female artists.

“This chart brings together an incredible array of talent who have recorded some of the UK’s favourite music, including a number of the biggest and most influential albums of all time.”

– The most played female artists of the 21st century in the UK:

1. Pink
2. Madonna
3. Katy Perry
4. Rihanna
5. Lady Gaga
6. Adele
7. Beyonce
8. Kylie Minogue
9. Little Mix
10. Whitney Houston
11. Taylor Swift
12. Sugababes
13. Kelly Clarkson
14. Dua Lipa
15. Ellie Goulding
16. Christina Aguilera
17. Diana Ross
18. Jess Glynne
19. Rita Ora
20. Ariana Grande

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier