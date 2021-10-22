Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele breaks streaming record as she lands number one with comeback single

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 6.01pm
Adele is at the top of the charts (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele is at the top of the charts (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele’s comeback song Easy On Me has topped the UK singles chart after being streamed a record-breaking 24 million times, the Official Charts Company has announced.

She smashed the previous record for the number of streams in a week, which was set by Ariana Grande’s song 7 Rings in January 2019 when it was streamed 16.9 million times.

Adele’s new release also recorded 217,300 chart sales, the highest total since Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You came out in January 2017.

Adele splits from husband Simon Konecki
Adele has topped the singles chart (Yui Mok/PA)

Easy On Me also had the biggest week of digital download sales of 2021 so far with 23,500.

Two of her previous releases, When We Were Young and Someone Like You, also re-entered the chart in 25th and 34th positions respectively.

Adele’s full album, titled 30, is due for release on November 19.

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa, who topped the chart last week, dropped one place to second with their single Cold Heart.

Ed Sheeran came third with Shivers, Love Nwantiti by CKay ranked fourth and Coldplay and BTS collaboration My Universe was fifth.

Graham Norton Show – London
Chris Martin of Coldplay (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Coldplay topped the album chart with Music Of The Spheres, which has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

It became the group’s ninth consecutive chart-topping studio album after recording 101,000 chart sales in its opening week.

The Super Deluxe Edition of The Beatles’ last album Let It Be is second, followed by Adele’s 25 in third.

Daniel O’Donnell album 60 ranked fourth, followed by Joy Crookes album Skin in fifth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]