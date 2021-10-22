Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Channel 4 offers update on the return of subtitles to its programmes

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 6.05pm
Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Channel 4 has announced that subtitles have begun to return to its programmes on Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and All 4.

The broadcaster previously announced earlier this week that subtitles, sign language and audio description may not return to some of its services until the middle of November after its output was repeatedly disrupted following a technical issue that arose last month.

Red Bee Media, which handles playout services for Channel 4 and 5, previously revealed that the “activation of the fire suppression system” last month at its broadcasting centre triggered audio and picture problems.

Channel 4 new HQ
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Channel 4 has previously been criticised by the National Deaf Children’s Society and broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over the lack of subtitles.

However on Friday, the broadcaster said in a statement the number of programmes with subtitles will increase “over the coming days”.

Programmes that will carry subtitles include the Great British Bake Off, The Last Leg and Gogglebox, as well as Channel 4 News and the coverage of Formula One racing.

Channel 4 said it had achieved this “by changing the way our channels are broadcast”.

Subtitles remain unavailable for Freesat viewers.

Audio description and sign language services will remain unavailable “until we move to the new system that is being built and tested”, Channel 4 said.

