Celebrity co-host announced for Pride of Britain Awards

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 12.04am
Amanda Holden attending the Pride of Britain Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Banjo has been announced as the co-host of the Pride of Britain Awards.

The Diversity dancer will front the annual event alongside longstanding host Carol Vorderman, after serving in various presenting roles including roving reporter in previous years.

This year’s ceremony, celebrating some of the country’s most courageous and pioneering people, is taking place in person for the first time in two years.

Ashley Banjo at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Banjo, 33, said: “I feel like I’ve been a part of Pride of Britain for a few years now but the chance to co-host it next to Carol, who is a complete legend and a pro, is amazing.

“It’s such a special show and a hugely emotional and inspiring night.”

Vorderman said: “Ashley is a wonderful person and I’m delighted that he’s joining me because he has been involved for a few years now and it just feels right.

“The Pride of Britain Awards are an incredibly special evening and show to be a part of.”

Carol Vorderman is the event’s longstanding host (Ian West/PA)

Banjo shot to fame when his dance troupe, Diversity, won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

He recently collected a Bafta for the group’s talked-about performance on ITV’s BGT last year, for a routine which saw a man in a police uniform kneel on Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US, while other dancers carried riot shields.

Celebrities and public figures including the Prince of Wales, Ant and Dec, Ed Sheeran, Harry Kane, Joanna Lumley and Westlife are expected to attend the ceremony at Grosvenor House in London’s Park Lane.

– The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards airs on ITV on November 4 at 8pm.

