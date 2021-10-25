Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Sir Elton John leads UK album chart battle with new collaboration record

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 6.01pm
Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)
Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Elton John’s new collaboration record is currently leading the battle for the top spot in the UK album charts.

The 74-year-old singer’s 32nd studio album, titled The Lockdown Sessions, was released on October 22 and features collaborations with leading artists including Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X and Dua Lipa.

If it stays the course, it will be Sir Elton’s eighth number one album, his first since 2012’s Good Morning To The Night.

The Rocket Man singer also currently sits at number two in the UK singles charts with his track Cold Heart with Lipa, falling just behind Adele’s comeback single Easy On Me.

However, he faces tough competition from Duran Duran, Lana Del Rey and Biffy Clyro, who all released new albums on October 22 as well.

There are only 4,500 charts sales separating the top four, according to the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Duran Duran are sitting in the number two position with their 15th studio record Future Past, their first new album in six years.

The band have not topped the album charts since their third record, 1983’s Seven And The Ragged Tiger, meaning Future Past could become their highest-charting record in nearly four decades, the Official Charts company said.

American singer-songwriter Del Rey’s latest album Blue Banisters has entered the charts at number three while Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro sits in fourth place with The Myth Of The Happily Ever After.

These new releases are on track to push Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres off the top spot down to number five, but it still leads on streaming figures.

The Rolling Stones’ 40th-anniversary reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You is also set to enter the top ten coming in at number seven.

Prioritise Pleasure by Self Esteem is on course for eighth place and A View From The Top Of The World by US progressive metal band Dream Theater is set for number nine.

