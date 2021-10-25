Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Judi Love says she has had a ‘rough couple of days’ amid coronavirus recovery

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 8.53pm
Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Comedian Judi Love has said she has had a “rough couple of days” as she continues her recovery from coronavirus.

The Loose Women star tested positive for the virus last week and will remain absent from the programme until her period of self-isolation ends.

On Monday she updated her fans on her condition, saying she does not “even know what day it is”.

Love said she thinks she is handling the illness “much better” than she otherwise might have done because of the exercise she has been doing while training for the show.

She said she had tried “all the West Indian recipes and remedies” including rum, chicken foot soup, lamb neck soup and honey in an effort to get better.

Speaking in a weak voice, she added: “And my voice is still like this.”

Mobo Awards 2020
Judi Love (Ian West/PA)

Love said that your “health is your wealth”, adding: “I just want to say to you guys, ‘rona is real.”

Love also thanked her fans for “all the well-wishes” she has been sent following her positive Covid test.

On Monday Love’s professional partner Graziano Di Prima said he is “so proud” of her, adding that “she is the strongest”.

“She is doing the most important thing, looking after her health,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Whatever will happen in the next few days, we will try our best to be on that dance floor again.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier