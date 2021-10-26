Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eamonn Holmes apologises for missing upcoming events after getting Covid-19

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 10.55am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Eamonn Holmes has offered his apologies for missing “professional and personal events” after getting Covid-19.

The TV presenter, 61, revealed on Twitter that he is “coping with the symptoms and effects well”.

He tweeted: “Covid finally caught me.

“Thankfully I’m Double jabbed.

“More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.

“Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events.

“Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes (John Stilwell/PA)

Holmes has been a co-host on This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford since 2006.

The couple and television presenting duo have been together for 25 years and were married in 2010.

He told PA on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in September that he was “ploughing on” with his work and family life despite a back injury.

The presenter explained that he dislodged two discs in his back which impinged on his sciatic nerve and affected the mobility of his right leg.

He said recovery had been “slow” and “very painful” and he had been receiving physiotherapy most days up till that point, but added: “Still ploughing on, still doing all that.”

