Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Actor Ioan Gruffudd appears to confirm new romance

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 6.07pm
Ioan Gruffudd (Ian West/PA)
Ioan Gruffudd (Ian West/PA)

Ioan Gruffudd has appeared to confirm his new romance with fellow actor Bianca Wallace amid his divorce.

The 48-year-old, from Aberdare in Wales, shared a photo of them sat together and wrote: “Thank you for making me smile again.”

Wallace is an actress and producer with credits in science-fiction film Loveland and supernatural thriller Bloodline.

Gruffudd hit the headlines in January after his wife Alice Evans tweeted to say he was leaving her and their two children.

The post was later deleted.

He filed for divorce at Los Angeles Superior Court in early March.

Gruffudd and Evans, 50, met on the set of 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and had been married since 2007.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer UK Premiere – London
Alice Evans (Joel Ryan/PA)

Gruffudd had a role in 1997 blockbuster Titanic, before starring in ITV series Hornblower from 1998-2003.

His other film roles include Black Hawk Down, Horrible Bosses and San Andreas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier