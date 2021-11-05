Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sarah Jayne Dunn speaks out after Hollyoaks exit confirmed over OnlyFans account

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 4.36am
Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn said she ‘had to take a stand’ in her departure from Hollyoaks over creating an OnlyFans account (Ian West/PA)
Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn said she ‘had to take a stand’ in her departure from Hollyoaks over creating an OnlyFans account (Ian West/PA)

Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn said she “had to take a stand” in her departure from Hollyoaks over creating an OnlyFans account.

The actress, 40, rose to fame playing Mandy Richardson on the Channel 4 soap from 1996 until 2011 and returned to the role in 2017.

She made an account on OnlyFans – a website which allows users to share content with paying “fans” – last month.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Sarah Jayne Dunn has spoken out after her departure from Hollyoaks was confirmed (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Hollyoaks said cast members are not allowed “to be active on certain 18+ websites” and confirmed Dunn is departing the soap.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, the star said she was “disappointed” by the outcome but “I feel like I had to take a stand”.

She said: “For me this is about having the right as a woman of 40 years old to decide what is right for me.

“I love photoshoots and I’ve worked hard for my figure. I don’t make a secret of the fact that I get a big boost out of it and I’m not apologetic for that.

“The pictures I’ve put on OnlyFans are no more explicit than the sort of things I’ve done in the past for magazines and even for Hollyoaks’ own official calendar.

“And I thought long and hard about the decision to join the site and had a number of conversations with my husband about it.”

She added: “The idea that it’s just pornography is a total misconception, it’s not the case at all.”

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and its official website says the platform has “1,500,000+ content creators” and it has paid out at least £3.7 billion “annually to creators”.

Earlier this year it announced plans to ban sexually explicit photographs and videos on its platform but backtracked after a backlash from users.

