Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jade Thirlwall says her Little Mix bandmates are ‘raring to get back’

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 11.56am
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards (Yui Mok/PA)
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards (Yui Mok/PA)

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has said her fellow bandmates are “raring to get back”.

The band’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock both had babies this year, with Edwards welcoming son Axel with her partner, Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Pinnock giving birth to twins with partner Andre Gray, also a footballer for Queens Park Rangers.

The trio recently released new album Between Us to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.

Speaking to Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1, Thirlwall said: “No, they’re good, they’re good. They’re actually raring to get back as well to be honest, we message every day, call each other just about every day. And I think they’re getting major FOMO seeing me out and about doing bits.”

The band were a foursome until Jesy Nelson announced her exit in December last year, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Formed on The X Factor in 2011, they became the first group to win the competition and earlier this year made history as the first female group to win the best British group gong at the Brit Awards.

Thirlwall, 28, said Between Us, which features their biggest hits and new songs, feels “a bit different”.

She told Judd: “I think because obviously, yeah, a lot of the hits are on there as well as new songs as well. But I think we have got so used to that pop band cycle where every year you churn out an album, you spent ages working on it, writing it, recording it. So this one was obviously a little bit easier.

“It was like, right, throw that one on, that’s a hit, throw that on. So there’s five tracks, we did do a lot of writing for it. But yeah, I think obviously this year as well, both the girls have had babies. So it was more about finding the best way to celebrate the decade together and getting new stuff as well for the fans.”

Previous hits such as Wings, Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex feature on the new album.

The singer also voiced the band’s fears from early in their careers that they would be dropped by their record label.

She explained: “There was in the middle period of Little Mix, the Black Magic era, we were constantly on edge that we were going to get dropped because I think sometimes, and I know this happens for a lot of artists, when you first start off, you have a huge album or a huge hit, it’s almost like, ‘Well, what happens now?’.

“Because now you’ve got to maintain that or get better. And if you don’t, you’re weirdly seen as a failure in the public eye.

“So we were very super conscious as well of that weird stigma of like, ‘Oh, expect those to have one hit and then they disappear off the face of the earth’. So yeah, we always had that underdog mentality and it’s got us here.”

Little Mix are due to embark on their Confetti Tour in 2022.