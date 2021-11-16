BBC Children In Need reveals line-up for 2021 charity single

An error occurred. Please try again.

One Direction star Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have joined forces to cover Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac in aid of Children In Need.

The charity single will be released by Atlantic Records on the day of the annual fundraising TV event on November 19.

An accompanying video features cameos from fellow pop superstars including Ed Sheeran on guitar, Griff on synths and Yungblud on bass.

It has been directed by Phill Deacon who also produced the video for the all-star 2020 single featuring artists including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora covering Foo Fighters’ 2003 track, Times Like These.

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie, who wrote Everywhere, said: “I’m thrilled with this new version of Everywhere and to be part of this year’s Children In Need campaign.

“I hope we can really make a difference.”

Horan said: “I have supported BBC Children In Need many times over the years, but given what we have all been through over the last year and a half, it feels more important than ever.

Excited to share that @annemarie and I recorded a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” for @BBCCiN that comes out this Friday. It’s a really special cause so check it out and presave now: https://t.co/Dhuab6jiDP pic.twitter.com/5xov0nUXe8 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) November 16, 2021

“Togetherness sits at the heart of BBC Children In Need, and that’s what this track is all about.

“I hope people enjoy it, but above all, I hope it lets anyone who might be struggling right now know that we are here for them.”

Anne-Marie said: “As we have seen over the past eighteen months, amazing things happen when we come together to help make a difference, and that’s why I am so proud to be releasing this special track with Niall.

“I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

Last year’s single went to number one on the UK singles chart. It was also the first Foo Fighters song to reach number one in the UK.

A minimum of 50p from the sale of each download in the UK will benefit BBC Children In Need.