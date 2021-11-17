Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bafta appoints new vice-president for television

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 11.42am
Dame Pippa Harris (Bafta/PA)
Dame Pippa Harris (Bafta/PA)

Bafta has appointed Dame Pippa Harris, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, as its vice-president for television.

The ambassadorial role will see the veteran film and TV executive promote the academy’s charitable work globally.

Dame Pippa established Neal Street Productions in 2003 alongside Sir Sam Mendes and Caro Newling, with its recent projects including the Oscar-winning First World War film 1917 and The Lehman Trilogy for the National Theatre.

She has worked with Bafta for more than 10 years and joined the board of trustees as deputy chair of the film committee in 2011.

Dame Pippa said: “I am hugely honoured to have been asked to take on this role as one of Bafta’s vice-presidents.

“I believe passionately in the work which the charity is doing to widen participation in film, games and television.

“It is also a pivotal moment for our industry in terms of working in a more sustainable way, and the Bafta albert consortium has a leading role to play in this.

“I am thrilled to have the chance to continue actively supporting the organisation in my new role.”

Former vice-presidents for television include ex-BBC and Channel 4 boss Lord Grade, media executive Sophie Turner Laing and most recently broadcaster Greg Dyke.

Bafta appoints up to three vice-presidents across film, games and television, with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli currently overseeing film and David Gardner on games.

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry said: “I have had the absolute pleasure of working with Pippa since she joined the Bafta Film Committee in 2008, and am so delighted that Pippa has agreed to become Bafta’s vice-president for television.

“Pippa is so passionate about Bafta and has been essential to much of who we are, and what we do, today.

“Pippa has worked tirelessly to support the Bafta fundraising campaign, enabling us to realise our dream and redevelop our London headquarters, which will in turn allow us to dramatically expand our new talent activity.

“Pippa has been actively involved in many of our talent initiatives including Elevate, Breakthrough and our scholarship schemes, making sure that talented people get the recognition and support to achieve their potential, and ensuring a more representative future for our industries.”

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said: “Since 2014, I have served on Bafta’s board with Pippa.

“I was deputy chair to her in 2019, and then in my first year as chair in 2020, Pippa was my deputy.

“I have come to know and truly admire Pippa for her outstanding leadership, endless empathy, shining creativity and fierce determination.”

