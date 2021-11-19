Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rachel Riley addresses reports of ‘feud’ with Countdown co-star Anne Robinson

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 10.41am
The stars of Countdown (Rachel Joseph/Channel 4/PA)
The stars of Countdown (Rachel Joseph/Channel 4/PA)

Rachel Riley has dismissed reports of a feud with Countdown co-star Anne Robinson.

Former Weakest Link star Robinson, 77, joined the Channel 4 quiz show as its host this year, becoming its sixth presenter and the first female to take the role.

There have since been media reports of a growing rift between the pair.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 – London
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev (Ian West/PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, mathematician and TV presenter Riley, 35, urged viewers to ignore reports in the press.

She said: “You know not to believe tabloids. I think it is just you have got some women there now so they want to make something up.

“I have seen all the headlines of the feuds escalating. I have been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks or something.”

Earlier this month, Riley welcomed her second child with her professional dancer husband Pasha Kovalev – a daughter called Noa.

Speaking about Robinson’s famously icy public persona, Riley added: “She is not the cuddliest person in the world. It is just a different show now. She is making it her own.

“She is getting stuff out of the contestants. Sometimes it is barbed, sometimes it is funny. She has got a different flavour.”

Riley and Russian dancer Kovalev met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and married in Las Vegas in 2019.

The couple’s first daughter Maven was born in December of the same year.

Riley told host Lorraine Kelly she was still in “that new mum daze” following the birth of Noa.

She added: “She is just gorgeous. I have got two little girls now.

“Noa is two weeks old, so she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive. The sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.

“We have got Noa, our little girl Maven is two years old next month, and his mum is over from Siberia at the moment, so she is helping us out so much.”

