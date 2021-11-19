Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

One Show presenter Alex Jones ‘excited’ for new BBC show

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 1.41pm
Alex Jones will take part in new show Reunion Hotel (PA)
Alex Jones will take part in new show Reunion Hotel (PA)

One Show presenter Alex Jones said she is excited to “bring heart-warming stories to life” in new BBC show Reunion Hotel.

The six-part series will feature guests reconnecting with people who played a major role in their lives, from romantic reunions, giving thanks to life-saving heroes, and to the ex-pupil reunited with the teacher who changed his life.

Presenter Jones will be welcoming guests at the hotel in north-east Wales, and putting them at ease ahead of the meeting they may have waited years, or even a lifetime for.

“To be able to play an integral part in the reunion of lost friendships, family members and past loves is very exciting,” she said.

“I’m so looking forward to checking into the hotel to help bring these heart-warming stories to life, and helping the guests reconnect with a piece of their lives they thought had been lost.”

Each episode of the new BBC Two and BBC Wales show will be based in a hotel located within north-east Wales, as guests get the chance to say the things they never got to say.

BBC Wales’ head of content commissioning, Nick Andrews, said: “The Reunion Hotel is all about reconnecting people with someone significant from their past, a truly emotional experience for all involved.

“This commission with BBC Two will showcase and reflect Wales to audiences across the UK and beyond.”

Reunion Hotel is based on the series Gwesty Aduniad, originally developed and produced for S4C.

The series, which will air in early 2023, will be the fourth BBC Factual and BBC Nations co-commission as part of the new strategy reflecting the Across the UK plan, outlined by BBC director general Tim Davie earlier this year.

