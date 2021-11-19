Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taylor Swift’s Red rules over the album charts this week

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 6.03pm
Taylor Swift (PA)
Taylor Swift (PA)

Taylor Swift ruled over the charts, securing an eighth number one and clean streak with her album Red, according to the Official Charts Company.

The album surpassed the opening week sales of the original Red album, which debuted at number one in November 2012 with 62,000 sales.

In a bid to regain ownership of her music, Swift embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were sold.

Red finished ahead of two massive recent chart-toppers, Abba’s Voyage and Ed Sheeran’s Equals – overtaking Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour to claim the biggest week for a female artist this year.

The pop star’s latest chart-topper marks her fifth number one album in less than three years and she is the first and only female artist to have eight UK number one albums this century.

Taylor now matches Kylie Minogue for solo artists with eight Official UK number one albums – the only female artist to have more is Madonna with 12.

Meanwhile, Little Mix finish at number four with their new greatest hits collection Between Us, and Sir Rod Stewart’s The Tears Of Hercules lands at number five to become his 37th Top 10 in the UK.

On the day Adele released her much anticipated album 30, the star triumphed once again on the Official Singles Chart, landing a fifth consecutive week at Number one with Easy On Me.

The track now ties with Someone Like You for Adele’s longest-running number one on the Official Chart.

With more than 67,000 chart sales and 7.6 million streams, the song won another hotly-contested chart battle with Ed Sheeran’s Shivers, which holds at number two.

According to the Official Charts Company, the highest new entry this week comes courtesy of Taylor Swift’s 10-minute track All Too Well at number three, her 18th Top 10 single.

