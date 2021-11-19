Stephen Fry and Oti Mabuse share jokes in sketch for Children In Need

Stephen Fry and Oti Mabuse were among the celebrities to share their jokes in a sketch for Children In Need.

The stars faced the famous red chair from The Graham Norton Show where they had to try and make a panel of children laugh by telling a funny joke, otherwise, they face getting flipped out of their seat.

Norton, who was also a co-host for Friday’s live fundraising show, led the segment.

Oti Mabuse tried to make the children laugh with a pun (Ian West/PA)

Actor and broadcaster Fry was first up in the chair with a classic knock-knock joke and Norton responded “Who’s there?” to which he said: “I done up.”

One of the young guests asked: “I done up who?”, but caught on to the punchline and finished it with the similar-sounding phrase “I done a poo”, which went down well and allowed Fry to walk away.

The Chase star Shaun Wallace was next up, saying: “A rookie secret service man was looking after Donald Trump, and as Donald Trump was stepping out of the presidential car an assassin came up to him.

“The rookie said ‘Mickey Mouse’ and it startled the assassin and they arrested him.

“Anyway, his superior came up to him and said ‘Why did you shout Mickey Mouse’ and he said ‘I forgot to say Donald Duck’.”

The Chase star Shaun Wallace faced the red chai. (Matt Crossick/PA)

However, he faced a tough crowd and the children said they did not get the joke and he got dumped from the chair.

Strictly professional dancer Mabuse attempted to make the children laugh with her joke, saying: “How do you make a tissue dance?” with the punchline “You put a little boogie in it”.

The gag was a favourite with the two young girls on the panel and they agreed she could walk, but Mabuse asked to be flipped for the experience.

Johnny Vegas had to be reminded of the demographic before he delivered his joke. (Ian West/PA)

Last up was actor and comedian Johnny Vegas and presenter Norton warned him to remember his demographic, to which he jokingly responded: “Okay kids, you won’t remember the 70s.”

Vegas continued: “I’ve got a dog, I cannot train him, I tell him to sit and it ignores me. I throw something, tell it to fetch, it ignores me. I ask it to shake a paw and it ignores it.

He added: “And you know why? It’s always on its mobile bone.”

Vegas did not impress the panel of children and got flipped out of the chair, but still battled through and managed to say one more joke while trying to hold himself up on the seat from the group.

He added: “I’ve got more. Why does a snowman rummage through a box of carrots? He’s picking his nose.”