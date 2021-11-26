Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Ian McKellen teams up with Abba for funny festive video

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 6.55pm Updated: November 26 2021, 7.03pm
Sir Ian McKellen (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Sir Ian McKellen has joined forces with Swedish pop legends Abba for a comical festive video.

A video posted to the band’s Twitter page shows Bjorn Ulvaeus knitting on the sofa with the renowned British actor.

Surrounded by Christmas trees and decorations and dressed in woolly jumpers, they joke about “the early days” and the possibility of a fifth member.

“I’ve always thought Bjorn, that Abba might have really taken off if we’d stuck to the original idea, you know, of the five of us,” Sir Ian tells the singer.

Bjorn replies: “It could have but, as you know, it didn’t work out. But I appreciate this knitting we do every year.”

“Oh, absolutely” says Sir Ian.

“It takes me right back to the early days when you wanted to do a lot of Shakespeare and I wanted to do a lot of singing.”

The video ends with the message “Merry Christmas from Abba and Ian McKellen.”