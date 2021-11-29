Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matthew Wright: I doubt I’m A Celebrity will go ahead on Monday

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 12.50pm
Production facilities at Gwrych Castle for I’m A Celebrity were seriously damaged by Storm Arwen (ITV)
Production facilities at Gwrych Castle for I’m A Celebrity were seriously damaged by Storm Arwen (ITV)

A former contestant on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! has suggested Monday night’s show will not be taking place.

TV presenter Matthew Wright, who appeared on the ITV series in 2013, claimed extreme weather conditions had “basically destroyed the production” at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

ITV has not confirmed nor denied whether tonight’s show will take place.

Referring to his experience on the show, Wright told This Morning: “The net effect of it has been that it’s basically destroyed the production.

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Matthew Wright believes the storm damage will delay the filming of the show (Lia Toby/PA)

“I don’t know how much the viewers can imagine this but it’s like, if you were, a sort of Glastonbury Festival.

“It’s a huge village that’s under canvas, where the editors are and so everything is filmed. Dozens of cameras. All of it has to be edited, whittled down and turned into a programme.”

As images of the damaged site appeared on screen, Wright added: “At the moment, as you can see, no one can work under those conditions because they are really dangerous.”

Asked whether production kit had been damaged in Storm Arwen on Friday night, Wright replied: “ITV is keeping their cards quite close to their chest but it’s quite clear that that is destroyed and I’m not surprised today’s show has been cancelled because (of) the 24 hours’ filming to produce one episode.”

He also questioned whether there would be an episode on Tuesday.

“Looking at that and knowing they have had to try and look at ways to rehouse all the video (teams) and such,” he said.

“I’m wondering if we’re going to see an episode on Tuesday, and that poses the bigger question bout what ITV are going to do.”

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The contestants have had to be removed from the castle over safety concerns (ITV)

Saturday and Sunday’s episodes were cancelled and the celebrity contestants removed from the castle after Storm Arwen hit the site on Friday night.

The show’s presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, posted an update on Instagram on Sunday, saying the production team are “working round the clock” so the show can start broadcasting again “as quick as is humanly possible”.

However, they added that they “don’t know when that is going to be just yet”.

Despite the contestants leaving the castle, their coronavirus quarantine conditions will be the same as they had before entering the show.

It comes after Richard Madeley had to leave the series after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill, reportedly from dehydration.

ITV also confirmed an intruder was removed from the set after a security breach at the castle earlier in the week.

