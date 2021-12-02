Ellie Goulding narrates short film highlighting homelessness at Christmas

Celebrities including Ellie Goulding, Chris Martin and Dame Emma Thompson have lent their voices to a short film highlighting the impact of homelessness at Christmas.

The 60-second film from the charity Crisis changes the lyrics of The Twelve Days of Christmas to describe the experience of people forced to leave their homes during the festive period.

It follows six characters’ journeys as they experience forms of homelessness, including having to sleep on the streets, sofas or public transport.

However, after finding support through Crisis, the individuals are shown accessing services to help them find shelter and companionship.

Goulding, who is an ambassador for the charity, said: “Once again, Christmas is fast approaching and still there are thousands of people across Great Britain experiencing homelessness.

“I’m incredibly passionate about Crisis’ work and this film shows us the power of the charity’s support in helping people on their journey out of homelessness.

“I’m proud to be part of the Crisis family and urge anyone who can to join me in supporting Crisis this year and help end homelessness for good.”

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake and actor Will Poulter also narrate parts of the film, which is released as Crisis prepares for its 50th year providing Christmas services.

Over the festive period, the charity will open hotels and centres in London, and provide a range of services across its 11 Skylight centres to provide shelter, food, toiletries and advice on issues including house, employment and benefits.

Ellie Goulding (Matt Crossick/PA)

Arthanayake said: “I’m always saddened to see people freezing on our streets and to hear of people stuck in temporary accommodation with nowhere to call home.

“It often comes up in the conversations I have with people, and from speaking to Crisis about the support they provide, loneliness is often one of the most devastating things about sleeping rough and that even something as simple as having a chat can make all the difference – especially if you can point them to support available.”

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at Crisis, said: “As we once again prepare to open our Christmas services, this film not only lays bare the brutal realities that people experiencing homelessness face, but also highlights the true value of Crisis and its services in helping people out of homelessness.

“No-one should have to spend Christmas homeless and alone, and we’ll once again be doing all we can to support people over the festive period and introduce them to what we can offer all year round too.

“Fifty years on since we first opened our Christmas services, Crisis is still needed – please support Crisis this year and give someone a Crisis Christmas and help more people leave homelessness behind for good.”