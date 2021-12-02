Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Major theatre groups urge audiences to wear face coverings

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 5.13pm
(Matt Crockett/PA)
(Matt Crockett/PA)

The Society of London Theatre (Solt) and UK Theatre have urged audiences to “play their part” and wear face coverings when attending shows around the country.

The groups called for theatregoers to use face coverings throughout all their buildings and respect front-of-house staff working in live venues.

Solt represents about 230 London-based producers, theatre owners and managers, including all the major subsidised theatrical organisations in London.

UK Theatre, meanwhile, represents about 240 theatres, concert halls, dance companies, producers and arts centres across the UK.

A joint statement said: “In light of the latest UK Government advice, we ask theatregoers to play their part in taking responsibility for their own and others’ safety by wearing face coverings throughout our buildings unless exempt (or whilst actively eating and drinking).

“We also ask that audiences respect our front-of-house staff, who are working tirelessly to ensure that theatres are a welcoming place for all.

“At such a crucial time of year for the long-term health and financial security of our sector, theatres need to be able to remain open to full houses over the festive period.”

It added: “Without Government legislation it is extremely difficult to enforce the mandatory wearing of face coverings across the theatre industry – individual venues will make their own decisions regarding face coverings as a condition of entry (as is their right), and will ask their audiences to respect this.”

The call comes after the Royal Shakespeare Company reintroduced mandatory face coverings following new Government advice announced over the weekend and in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Solt and UK Theatre last year launched the See It Safely scheme, which allows venues to display a special mark once they have signed up to a code of conduct and proved they are following the latest guidance.

Approved venues receive a toolkit including the mark, which can be displayed on venues and promotional material, an animated safety video, signage and further training.

