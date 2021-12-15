Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly announce baby news

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 6.13pm
Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly announce baby news (Matt Crossick/PA)
Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly announce baby news (Matt Crossick/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma Louise Connolly have announced they are expecting their first baby together.

The reality star, 33, and the model, 30, shared the news on social media on their one-year wedding anniversary.

They posted a video to Instagram which showed a clip from their wedding a year ago and then the pair together as Connolly cradles her stomach and Proudlock holds up a small jumper with “Yeah baby” written on the front.

They captioned the joint post: “1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way.

“We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift!”

Famous faces and friends congratulated the couple, with fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor commenting “Yay” with a hatched baby bird emoji.

Model Daisy Lowe also wrote: “Congratulations & happiest anniversary beauties. So excited to meet little baby Proudlock!”, while reality star and model Ferne McCann added: “Oh my goodness I have just got shivers. Congrats you two. What a magical time for you both” with a heart emoji.

The pair got engaged in 2018 while celebrating their fourth anniversary in Gothenburg, Sweden, but had to reschedule their wedding numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple announced in January that they got married in a secret ceremony on December 15, writing on Instagram: “Love wins!”