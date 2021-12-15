Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly announce baby news

An error occurred. Please try again.

Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma Louise Connolly have announced they are expecting their first baby together.

The reality star, 33, and the model, 30, shared the news on social media on their one-year wedding anniversary.

They posted a video to Instagram which showed a clip from their wedding a year ago and then the pair together as Connolly cradles her stomach and Proudlock holds up a small jumper with “Yeah baby” written on the front.

They captioned the joint post: “1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way.

“We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift!”

Famous faces and friends congratulated the couple, with fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor commenting “Yay” with a hatched baby bird emoji.

Model Daisy Lowe also wrote: “Congratulations & happiest anniversary beauties. So excited to meet little baby Proudlock!”, while reality star and model Ferne McCann added: “Oh my goodness I have just got shivers. Congrats you two. What a magical time for you both” with a heart emoji.

The pair got engaged in 2018 while celebrating their fourth anniversary in Gothenburg, Sweden, but had to reschedule their wedding numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple announced in January that they got married in a secret ceremony on December 15, writing on Instagram: “Love wins!”