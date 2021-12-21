Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

EastEnders favourite makes surprise return to Albert Square at Christmas

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 9.01pm
Linda Carter will make a dramatic return to the EastEnders square over the festive season (BBC)
Linda Carter will make a dramatic return to the EastEnders square over the festive season (BBC)

Linda Carter will make a dramatic return to EastEnders over the festive season.

The character, played by Kellie Bright, will return to Walford after fleeing with her new daughter, Annie.

Carter last appeared in the BBC One soap in September, and will return over the Christmas period desperate to keep the truth about Annie’s real father, Max Branning, from being exposed.

Branning departed Walford after realising he could not put aside his feelings for Carter, who had returned to her husband Mick Carter following their affair.

Jake Wood, who played Branning, bowed out of EastEnders after more than 15 years on the soap.

Carter’s brief appearance will see her marriage go through the ultimate test of master manipulator Janine Butcher, played by Charlie Brooks, who is desperate to uncover the truth.

Bright’s EastEnders return will air from December 28 at 8.10pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]