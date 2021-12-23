Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Martin thanks famous faces who have ‘mentored’ him during his career

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 10.10pm
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Chris Martin has thanked a host of famous faces who have mentored him during his career and said he has worked hard to deal with negativity towards himself and his music.

The Coldplay frontman said that mentors were often people you look up to “whether you know them or not”.

He told BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley that his own mentors had included big names in music including Bruce Springsteen, members of U2 and rapper Jay-Z.

INVICTUS GAMES 2017
Martin joked that Springsteen would 'probably describe me as someone who comes to his summer course' rather than a friend

“I’ve been working really hard on not being imprisoned by the negativity out there towards our music,” he said.

“It’s a very British thing too, to feel like I can’t really be who I am because I’ve got to pretend to be fine and cool and everything.

“But I don’t really care about that anymore but it’s something I have to work on every day; the people who don’t like our music or might think I’m an idiot or whatever.

“Because if you think about that too much it really stops you talking and stops you being yourself.”

Martin said his raft of celebrity mentors included several non-musicians and that he was “so lucky” to have had people to help him “from the beginning”.

He said: “At first it was Danny (McNamara) from Embrace… just by being cool to me and being sweet and giving me some guidance.

“And Simon Pegg, often at that time it was males that were doing the same thing.”

Martin said Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien had been supportive, as had Bono and guitarist the Edge from U2.

He added: “Then it became Jay-Z. Still now I have people that I look up to (like) Bruce Springsteen.”

The Harder They Fall world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Martin said that US rapper Jay-Z had also been a mentor to him during his career (Ian West/PA)

He joked: “I don’t know if he’d call me his friend, he’d probably describe me as someone who comes to his summer course.

“Someone who occasionally says ‘er Bruce, what do I do about this’.

“(And) Nick Cave, I would say, I don’t know if he likes me admitting that he knows me but I love him with my heart.

“Nick is someone who, musically, not many people would put us together, but… we’ve become friends over the years and he’s older and wiser.

“I think if you look up to someone then they’re your mentor whether you know them or not.”

