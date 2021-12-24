Coldplay and the Beckhams among celebrities wishing fans a Merry Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

A host of famous faces have taken to social media to share their festive plans and wish fans a Merry Christmas.

Coldplay, the Beckhams and the actors Tom Felton and Taron Egerton were among the British celebrities who posted messages on Instagram.

Appearing alongside his band mates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thanked fans for their support.

He said: “Hello, we’re called Coldplay and this is our annual Christmas message that we haven’t done for about 10 years.

“Sorry, we’re not great at Christmas messages but what we wanted to say is thank you to everyone… and hope that wherever you are you’re OK.

“From all of us here at Coldplay incorporated we send you all the season’s greetings.”

Martin recently revealed that the band would not make any more music after 2025 but will continue to perform together.

Former singer and model Victoria Beckham posted a video of her husband David, the former England footballer, singing in front of an open fire and sporting a Santa hat.

“Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?” she wrote.

In the video she can be heard to say: “Oh my God, you were trying hard with that vocal.”

“Oh I’m sorry, Adele,” her husband replies jokingly.

Felton and Egerton both featured their pet dogs in their messages.

“Happy Christmas to one and all,” the Harry Potter star wrote, captioning a picture of himself with a Slytherin flag in the background.

Egerton, who stars in Kingsman and the Elton John biopic Rocketman, posted a short clip of himself being licked by his dog, writing: “Merry Christmas from me and this blonde rat.

“That really stinks,” he tells the pet.

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon also shared a collection of pictures of her family and decorated home.

“Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other’s company,” she wrote.

“Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs ! From our family to yours.”

The singer Shakira posted a picture of herself and her pet rabbit, writing: “Merry Christmas from Toby and on behalf of all the bunny moms in the world!”

The actor Antonio Banderas also posted on Instagram, writing in Spanish: “Despite the difficult times, Nicole and I wish you a very happy Christmas.

“Merry Christmas to the whole world.”