Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Cheryl: My approach to life changed after becoming a mother

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 12.02am
Cheryl said she cares less about the ‘silly stuff’ since becoming a mother (Ian West/PA)
Cheryl said she cares less about the ‘silly stuff’ since becoming a mother (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl has said her “approach to life” changed when she became a mother and she now cares less about the “silly stuff”.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 38, shares four-year-old son Bear with One Direction star Liam Payne.

The pair were in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.

Cheryl told Women’s Health UK: “My approach to life and the world changed when I became a mother to Bear.

“I have a completely different perspective now that I’m responsible for another human.

“I care less about silly stuff and more about the important things in life, like Bear’s health and happiness.”

The former couple first met on The X Factor in 2008 when Cheryl was a judge and Payne auditioned as a solo contestant, two years before becoming part of the hit boyband on the programme.

Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Cheryl and Liam Payne at the 2018 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl said looking after her son means she is no longer able to exercise as often.

She added: “Exercise isn’t top of my priority list at the moment – I haven’t done anything regularly for over a year – but I recently bought a Peloton spin bike.

“I’ve used it a few times and I enjoy it, especially with the music. But when you’re a mum, the day floats away, so I don’t get to use it that often.

“After dropping Bear off at nursery, I do my work calls and housework, and then it’s time to pick him up.”

She also addressed the important role meditation plays in her life.

“Meditation has changed my life,” she said.

“I do it every evening and sometimes during the day for at least 20 minutes at a time while my son Bear is at nursery.

“I used to use the apps Insight Timer and Calm to guide me, but now I know what I’m doing.

“Calm also has an app for kids called Moshi, which I sometimes use for Bear – it tells kiddy stories, it’s cute.”

Read the full interview in the January/February issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]