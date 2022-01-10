Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Viewers of Golden Globes to begin evening of internet page refreshing

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.02am
Viewers of Golden Globes begin evening of internet page refreshing (Julien’s Auctions/ PA)
Viewers of the 79th Golden Globes are poised to begin an evening of internet page refreshing as the muted award ceremony kicks off online, following a year of heavy criticism.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event will this year be replaced by periodic updates from Golden Globes website and official social media accounts.

The low key ceremony is taking place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles without a red carpet, members of the media, or usual raft of celebrity guests.

The decision to make the awards a “private event” was announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation that presents the awards, last week.

A full list of winners will be put out via press release following the ceremony’s conclusion.

The HFPA received heavy criticism last year after it emerged that it had no black members, prompting the association to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The broadcast of the 2022 award ceremony was also dropped by US network NBC.

The HFPA’s ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

An HFPA spokesperson previously said: “This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed.

“We will be providing real time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

On the big screen, best drama film nominees are Belfast, CODA, Dune, King Richard and The Power Of The Dog.

While the musical/comedy nominees are Cyrano, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick…BOOM! and West Side Story (2021).

British nominees include Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog, and Jamie Dornan for Belfast.

The trio are up for best drama actress, best drama actor, and best supporting actor respectively.

Graham Norton Show – London
British nominees include Olivia Colman for her role in The Lost Daughter (Matt Crossick/ PA)

Irish actors Ciaran Hinds and Catriona Balfe are also nominated alongside Dornan for their roles in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film, which focuses on The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Musician Alana Haim is nominated for best musical or comedy actress for her big-screen debut performance in Licorice Pizza.

Her co star Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, is nominated for best musical or comedy actor.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards take place from 2am UK time on Monday.

