Viewers of Golden Globes to begin evening of internet page refreshing

Viewers of the 79th Golden Globes are poised to begin an evening of internet page refreshing as the muted award ceremony kicks off online, following a year of heavy criticism.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event will this year be replaced by periodic updates from Golden Globes website and official social media accounts.

The low key ceremony is taking place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles without a red carpet, members of the media, or usual raft of celebrity guests.

Today's the day! Stay tuned for live updates and exclusive coverage all night long on our social media and website for the 79th #GoldenGlobe awards. https://t.co/UftlFSZg5u — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2022

The decision to make the awards a “private event” was announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation that presents the awards, last week.

A full list of winners will be put out via press release following the ceremony’s conclusion.

The HFPA received heavy criticism last year after it emerged that it had no black members, prompting the association to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The broadcast of the 2022 award ceremony was also dropped by US network NBC.

The HFPA’s ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

An HFPA spokesperson previously said: “This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed.

“We will be providing real time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

On the big screen, best drama film nominees are Belfast, CODA, Dune, King Richard and The Power Of The Dog.

While the musical/comedy nominees are Cyrano, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick…BOOM! and West Side Story (2021).

British nominees include Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog, and Jamie Dornan for Belfast.

The trio are up for best drama actress, best drama actor, and best supporting actor respectively.

British nominees include Olivia Colman for her role in The Lost Daughter (Matt Crossick/ PA)

Irish actors Ciaran Hinds and Catriona Balfe are also nominated alongside Dornan for their roles in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film, which focuses on The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Musician Alana Haim is nominated for best musical or comedy actress for her big-screen debut performance in Licorice Pizza.

Her co star Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, is nominated for best musical or comedy actor.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards take place from 2am UK time on Monday.