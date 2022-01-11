Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelvin Fletcher: Farming has ignited something inside me

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 12.03am
Former Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher said farming has ‘ignited’ something inside him (Ian West/PA)
Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher said farming has “ignited” something inside him after starting a new life in the country.

The former Emmerdale actor, 37, and his wife Liz Marsland moved from their Oldham home to a farm in the Peak District with their two young children Marnie and Milo.

The family swapped urban life for a 120-acre farm complete with an 18th-century cottage, outbuildings, 20 sheep, three pigs and three alpacas.

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure
In an interview with Radio Times, Fletcher said it was a “big step” moving the family, but they were ready to “embrace something new” during lockdown.

He added: “Often life is a case of always being on to the next thing, and I guess lockdown was a real pause when you couldn’t help but be present and reflect.

“I think both of us were ready for a change.

“Sometimes I do wonder whether we’ve taken on too much.

“But I can’t imagine us not doing this now. It’s ignited something inside me, and I love it.”

Fletcher won the 2019 series of Strictly alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
“If you’d have told me the night I lifted that glitterball that 18 months later I’d happily be shovelling pig poo, I would have struggled to believe you.”

Fletcher, who rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale for more than 20 years, admitted his first visit to the countryside was as a teenager when he was cast in the soap.

He said: “I’d never even been close to a sheep before then.

“I always enjoyed the scenes out in nature, but that was in a controlled environment.

“The minute somebody said, ‘Cut,’ there’s a farmer to pick that sheep up.

“I didn’t even know what TB was, I was just saying my lines.

“Now I understand that if you have TB in your cattle, it’s devastating.”

Their countryside move has been captured as part of a new BBC One programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, a six-part series which will air on January 17.

