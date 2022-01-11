Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Footballer Mohamed Salah is cover star of British GQ’s first global sports issue

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 8.16am
Footballer Mohamed Salah is the cover star for GQ’s first global sports issue (Adam Davy/PA)
Footballer Mohamed Salah appears as the cover star for GQ’s first global sports issue.

The interview with the 29-year-old Liverpool player is one of three GQ cover stories to be released this week.

He told the publication of his goal to become “the best football player in the world”: “If you asked me if this was a drive for me to be here? Yeah, of course.

Mohamed Salah on the GQ global sports issue cover (Fanny Latour-Lambert/PA)

“I can’t really lie and say honestly I didn’t think about it. No, I think about it. I want to be the best player in the world.

“But I will have a good life even if I don’t win (the Ballon d’Or). My life is OK, everything is fine.”

The cover marks the first issue under British GQ’s newly-announced head of editorial content, Adam Baidawi.

Writing in his first editor’s letter, Baidawi said: “It is a wild and wonderful honour to take leadership of British GQ, and to be asked to succeed an unimpeachable era of greatness in storytelling, style, and influence.

“Everyone knows what British luxury has been – and now my team and I get the radical responsibility of documenting a whole new British luxury; a whole new Britain.”

He said he and his team will be “tinkering with every aspect of what our brand does”, adding: “We want to electrify it, democratise it, and let it act as both a signal and receiver to the wider world.”

Salah’s current contract with Liverpool is due to expire next year.

He said of negotiations regarding his contract renewal with the team: “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff.”

– The GQ Global Sports Issue is available on newsstands and via digital download from January 25.

