Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Kardashian West and Mayweather sued over alleged role in crypto currency scam

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 5.01pm
Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather are being sued over a cryto currency scam (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather are being sued over a cryto currency scam (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian West and Floyd Mayweather are being sued for allegedly misleading fans over the purchase of crypto currency in a so-called “pump and dump” scheme.

Both celebrities are accused of using their wide fan bases to promote the purchase of EMAX tokens to “dupe” potential investors and increase the value of the currency.

A pump and dump scheme involves artificially raising the price of the currency through the spreading of misleading information or promotion before selling it off.

Documents obtained by the PA news agency show the value of the EMAX tokens, created by company EthereumMax, shot up in 2021 allegedly thanks to promotion by the influencers.

The legal action, brought by a New York man who lost investment after purchasing EMAX tokens, states: “The company’s executives, collaborating with several celebrity promoters, made false or misleading statements to investors about EthereumMax through social media advertisements and other promotional activities.

“The misleading promotions and celebrity endorsements were able to artificially increase the interest in and price of the EMAX tokens during the relevant period, causing investors to purchase these losing investments at inflated prices.

“The executive defendants then conspired with the promoter defendants to sell their EMAX tokens to investors for a profit.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor – Weigh In – T-Mobile Arena
Boxing champion Mayweather is accused of promoting the currency (PA)

Lawyers highlighted that the crypto-currency had been promoted in May ahead of Mayweather’s boxing match with YouTuber Logan Paul.

Various incentives were allegedly offered to those purchasing online tickets with EMAX tokens, including discounts, exclusive ringside seats and signed boxing gloves.

In June, Mayweather attended the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami where he and his entourage wore T-shirts with EthereumMax “emblazoned across the chest”, the legal action claimed.

It also referenced an online post made by reality star Kardashian West on June 14, 2021 which spiked interest in the company.

“Are you guys into crypto?” the 41-year-old said in her Instagram story.

“This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max Token.”

Lawyers said Kardashian West’s account, which has more than 250 million followers, “had tremendous reach”, with chair of the UK Financial Conduct Authority Charles Randall calling it “the financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history”.

The legal action was served to Kardashian, Mayweather and their co-defendants on January 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier