Transgender woman Munroe Bergdorf makes history on Cosmopolitan UK cover

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 4.56am
Munroe Bergdorf makes history as first transgender woman on Cosmopolitan UK cover (Cosmopolitan UK/ PA)
Munroe Bergdorf has made history as the first transgender woman to feature on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK.

The activist and model, who was named as the magazine’s Changemaker Of The Year, will appear on its 50th anniversary February/ March edition.

Sharing the news on social media, Bergdorf said she was “beyond excited” and thanked the publication for the honour.

“I’m also the first transgender woman to ever feature on the cover in those 50 years of publication,” she captioned the photo.

“Huge thank you to the Cosmo UK team for asking me to be part of this moment. Can’t wait for it to hit shelves 21st January.”

Claire Hodgson, Cosmopolitan UK’s editor-in-chief, described the activist as a “trailblazer”.

“No one encapsulates what it means to be a Cosmopolitan cover star more than Munroe Bergdorf, and I’m thrilled we’re celebrating Cosmopolitan UK’s 50th anniversary with such an important trailblazer on our cover,” she said.

“Whether it be finding a fulfilling career that pays fairly, developing happy and healthy relationships, or fighting for equality and respect, the topics Cosmopolitan has long championed are just as important now as they were in 1972.

“Whatever their sexuality, gender identity or background, Cosmopolitan will continue to empower our audience to demand more from the world around them, challenge the status quo and advocate for a diverse and inclusive world, free from prejudice.”

Bergdorf, who has modelled for several well-known brands, has received multiple accolades for her activism and campaigns, including the influencer prize at the 2021 Glamour awards.

In 2020 she reunited with L’Oreal Paris almost three years after she was sacked by the make up giant for a Facebook post about the racism of white people.

