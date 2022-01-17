Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelvin Fletcher and his wife announce ‘curveball’ baby news ahead of new TV show

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 1.44pm
Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz, with daughter Marnie and son Milo (BBC/PA)
Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz, with daughter Marnie and son Milo (BBC/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher and his wife have revealed they are expecting twins.

The ex-Emmerdale star, 38, and actress Liz Marsland, who married in November 2015, already share daughter Marnie and son Milo.

The pair, who moved to a farm last year, announced the news during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, with Fletcher describing the twins as a “curveball”.

With the couple live in the studio, presenter Sally Nugent said: “You were already quite busy, weren’t you – before you took on a farm – with two young children? And you have news to share with us this morning.”

Liz said: “We’re having two more children.”

Kelvin added: “We just recently found out – to add another curveball, if you like.

“We don’t really do things by halves and then we found out we’re having not just one baby but two, so we are having twins. It was an absolute eye-opener.”

Kelvin won the 2019 series of Strictly alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

He rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale between 1996 and 2016.

Kelvin and his family will be seen on screens on Monday in the new BBC programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series, filmed last summer, will see the family “decamp to the countryside” as they build a new life on their farm in the Peak District.

It will air on BBC One at 8.30pm.

