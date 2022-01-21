Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Total of 276 films in contention for 94th Academy Awards

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 6.12am
Total of 276 films eligible for 94th Academy Awards Francis Specker/PA)
A total of 276 films are eligible for the 94th Academy Awards, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

The list includes Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story, among many others

To be eligible for best picture consideration films must have submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry as part of the submission requirements.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is among the 267 films eligible for this year’s Academy Awards (Brian Lawless/ PA)

This year’s eligibility period has been shortened to 10 months.

Nominations voting begins next week on January 27 and finishes on February 1.

The nominations are due be announced on Tuesday February 8 with the 94th Oscars ceremony scheduled for March 27.

