Katie Price announces launch of her OnlyFans channel days after arrest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Katie Price has announced she will be launching a channel on OnlyFans where she will share “glamorous shots” and updates about her life with her fans.

The former glamour model, who was known professionally as Jordan, announced the move on Wednesday at a press conference in London.

This comes as the 43-year-old entrepreneur faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

The former glamour model was known professionally as Jordan (Ian West/PA)

Price arrived at a photocall for the announcement dressed as a nun with a bright pink sash that said “My Body My Rules”.

Speaking at the conference, she said: “I see my OnlyFans channel as a place I can feel secure, confident, empowered and beautiful.

“Yes there will be some glamorous shots, but most importantly, this will be a place for me to share my world and my adventures with my closest supporters in my own authentic voice.”

Police were called to Price’s Sussex home on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order and was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

She also avoided having to appear in court on Monday after a three-year-old fine totalling £7,358 she owed was paid.

Price has had several run-ins with the law in recent weeks (Ian West/PA)

In December, she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.

The former model, who became a household name around the turn of the millennium, has had several run-ins with the law over the years.

Price, who is engaged to Carl Woods, has been married on three previous occasions to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and Hayler.

She has five children, two with Hayler, two with Andre and a son from a relationship with Dwight Yorke.